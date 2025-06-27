While the first Test between West Indies and Australia at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados is shaping up for an intense finish, much of the headlines on Day 2 were made not by the players, but by the third umpire for the game. South African umpire Adrian Holdstock - the third umpire for the match - gave a number of calls that brought discontent from both sides. In particular, West Indies appeared to have been left aggrieved by repeated dubious calls going against them, even after DRS (Decision Review System).

The two most notable incidents occurred for the dismissals of West Indies captain Roston Chase and wicket-keeper batter Shai Hope, who were also the top run-scorers of the side in the first innings.

Chase, well set on 44, was given out LBW after being caught on the pads by Pat Cummins, but had taken an instant review.

Replays appeared to show a spike on UltraEdge when the ball was close to the bat, before it had hit the pads. However, third umpire Holdstock did not consider it an edge, and proceeded to give Chase out.

Former West Indies fast bowler and reputed commentator Ian Bishop highlighted his disagreement with Holdstock's decision.

Bat first or pad first?



Roston Chase given OUT... but UltraEdge had a spike.



Should that have been given out?#WIvsAUS pic.twitter.com/DaitLZhXPm — FanCode (@FanCode) June 26, 2025

"I disagree with the decision. I disagree with the technology there. I thought he hit that. I feel sorry for the officiating team there, but in my view, that clearly should not have been out. Chase is in bewilderment," Bishop said on-air.

Another huge point of debate occurred a few overs later, when Shai Hope was given out by the third umpire for caught behind, as Australia wicket-keeper Alex Carey appeared to grab a blinder.

However, despite replays seemingly showing that the ball had touched the ground while Carey was completing the catch, Holdstock ruled that it was a fair catch. Hope had to depart on 48, just two runs short of a half-century.

Caught or did the ball touch the ground?



Windies are furious with that decision. What's your call? or #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/6evBQGk7vq — FanCode (@FanCode) June 26, 2025

Fans on the internet expressed their disagreement with the decisions.

"Adrian Holdstock is probably the worst umpire of this generation... Roston Chase was given out despite a clear deviation. What a shame! ICC, please take some action about this," said one fan.

"Absolutely horrendous umpiring by the third umpire Adrian Holdstock. Unlucky West Indies and Shai Hope. That's not a clean catch, fullstop," said another user.

"West Indies, walk off the field. This is a disgrace," said a third.

Adrian holdstock probably the worst umpire of this generation... Roston Chase was given out despite a clear deviation. What a shame! @ICC please take some action about this. #WIvsAUS pic.twitter.com/5ORQlWe7WO — Not Roudra (@Roy755384) June 26, 2025

Absolute Horrendous umpiring by the third umpire Adrian Holdstock .. unlucky West Indies and Shai Hope .. that's not a clean catch .. fullstop #AUSvsWI pic.twitter.com/2Fs4SDapgh — Egan Steven Dantis (@Iamegandantis) June 26, 2025

WEST INDIES WALK OFF THE FIELD THIS IS A DISGRACE — CharlieCooke_ (@CookeeCharlie) June 26, 2025

The game is evenly poised at the end of Day 2, with Australia reaching 92/4 in their second innings, enjoying a lead of 82 runs.