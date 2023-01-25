Star Pakistan cricketer Shadab Khan on Monday announced his marriage to former leg-spinner and current head coach Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter. The all-rounder took to social media to make the announcement while he also requested for the privacy of his family and his wife. "Alhamdulilah today was my Nikkah. It is a big day in my life and start of a new chapter. Please respect my choices and those my wife's and our families. Prayers and love for all," said Shadab while sharing a detailed note that also included the player's request to keep his family members "out of public light".

Wishes started pouring in for Shadab as his Pakistan cricket teammates and other friends and well-wishers started congratulating him. Amidst all, the comment of Imam-ul-Haq went viral.

"Many congratulations Shaddy. Worried for Bhabhi (sister-in-law) though, Allah Pak unko himmat dein (God give him the power)," said the Pakistani southpaw.

Many congratulations Shaddy Worried for Bhabhi though, Allah Pak unko himmat dein — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) January 23, 2023

Later, Shadab posted another tweet to thank his well-wishers and others for the congratulatory messages and respecting the privacy of him and his family.

"Thank you everyone for all the wonderful messages. Truly feel blessed to have so many well-wishers. Thank you for respecting our privacy. Sending prayers for all," said the Pakistan all-rounder.

Shadab Khan is currently out of cricketing action as he had suffered an injury during the Big Bash League. The injury also forced him out of Pakistan's recently-concluded three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

While congratulating the players selected for the home series against the Blackcaps, Shadab had also updated the fans about the extent of his injury.

"Unfortunately I have a small fracture in my finger, nothing serious, will be back within 3 weeks. Thank you for your prayers. Will be supporting the team," Shadab had said on Twitter.

He will make a comeback to competitive cricket with the Pakistan Super League 2023.

