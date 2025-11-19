Indian women's team opener Pratika Rawal has delighted followers by posting a series of stylish makeover photos on her social media accounts, even as she continues rehabilitation from the injury she sustained during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The 24-year-old, one of the standout performers in India's historic campaign, shared the images on X and Instagram, drawing a flood of praise. Her presence in a wheelchair during the victory celebrations after the final in Navi Mumbai had hinted at the seriousness of her setback, making the makeover update an uplifting moment for supporters.

Pratika, who scored a century and a fifty in the tournament and finished as India's second-highest run-getter, suffered ankle and knee injuries while fielding in the deep against Bangladesh. She left the field in visible discomfort and was sidelined for the remainder of the competition. Her rehabilitation is now ongoing.

In her latest social-media posts, Pratika appeared relaxed and confident, with the images widely shared by fans and cricket pages. The makeover update is being seen as a positive sign in her recovery journey, offering hope that she is edging closer to full fitness.

Pratika, who had scored 308 runs was third in list of run-scorers after Smriti Mandhana (434) and Ashleigh Gardner (328), got injured against Bangladesh in the last group league game.

As India prepares for more high-stakes contests, having a fit Pratika Rawal back in the line-up would be a major boost. For now, fans are simply enjoying the glimpse of her off-field style and upbeat mindset during a challenging phase of rehab.

Since making her debut in 2022, she has scored more than 1,100 runs in 24 ODIs with two centuries, seven fifties and a staggering average of 50.45, numbers that underline her growing stature.

