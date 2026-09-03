Former Chennai Super Kings batter S Badrinath has revealed that MS Dhoni does not see himself taking the field as an Impact Player, saying the former India captain personally conveyed his preference to continue as a full-time wicketkeeper despite questions surrounding his role ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season. Dhoni's future and potential role have emerged as major talking points for CSK following another campaign in which the franchise failed to make the playoffs. With concerns over his physical workload continuing, Badrinath said using Dhoni selectively could offer the five-time champions a tactical advantage, although the veteran wicketkeeper has made his own position clear.

“He has personally told me that he won't play as an Impact Player. He sees himself as a full-time keeper, and that means he has to be on the field for the full 20 overs. So he won't play as an Impact Player, but I feel if he does, it'll tactically benefit CSK,” Badrinath said on his YouTube channel.

"His body cannot withstand long durations, which even Fleming has said. He is only going to bat after the 16th over and keep wickets. When his participation is so less, he would be ideal as an Impact Player," he added.

The former CSK player also weighed in on the wider debate surrounding the Impact Player rule, particularly its perceived effect on Shivam Dube's opportunities as a bowler for the franchise. Badrinath rejected the suggestion that the rule itself was responsible for Dube not bowling regularly for CSK.

"Shivam Dube bowling for India but not for CSK is not because of the Impact Player rule. It has to do with the CSK management and their lack of usage of Dube with the ball. Why are they using him as an Impact Player? The rule cannot be blamed," Badrinath stated.

Badrinath also questioned the team's handling of Akeal Hosein, arguing that the spinner should be an automatic selection in the starting XI rather than being kept in reserve as an Impact Player.

"Akeal Hosein should be a certainty in the playing 11. But CSK keeps him as an Impact Player, and then when they bat poorly, they end up using an extra batter as an Impact Player. Because of this, Akeal Hosein ends up not playing. That's just foolishness. You can't blame the rule for your own foolishness," the former CSK player opined.

Badrinath's remarks put the spotlight on CSK's tactical approach heading into the next phase of their planning, with Dhoni's workload, Dube's bowling role and the utilisation of overseas players all likely to remain key selection questions for the franchise.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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