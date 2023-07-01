Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of the rising stars in Indian cricket. He made his IPL debut in 2020 but the 2023 season turned out to be a career-defining edition for him. Playing 14 matches for Rajasthan Royals, the batting southpaw scored 625 runs at a superb strike rate of 163.61. His average in the season was 48.08. Stats could not depict the complete story, so is in this case as Jaiswal looked way better than what his stats would speak.

From the word go, he dominated the opponent bowlers during his batting, irrespective of their stature.

However, it is not only on the game front that Jaiswal will not bog down in front of his opponents. In a recent interview to The Lallantop, Jaiswal was quite vocal to say that he would not take any slang when he gets sledged during a game.

During the interview when the interviewer says sledging doesn't take place in IPL, Yashasvi replies: "Who says that? It happens with everyone. But not everybody gets to know it."

"If anyone says me anything about my mother and sister, I would not listen to it," added the youngster.

It is worth highlighting that Jaiswal has got a maiden Test call-up for India's upcoming two-match series in West Indies, starting July 12.

Moving out of his comfort zone in Bhadohi, spending early teenage years at Azad Maidan tent and doing hard yards in Maximum City for nearly a decade, India cap wasn't everything for Jaiswal but the only thing he aspired for.

(With PTI Inputs)