Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan recently shared the dressing room with Indian star Cheteshwar Pujara for Sussex, while playing in the County Championship Division 2. Both batters were also involved in a 154-run partnership in the game against Durham. Now, Rizwan has said that he enjoyed a great rapport with Pujara both on and off the field and also highlighted how all cricketers are a part of a big "family".

"Believe me, I haven't felt strange at all about it. I even joke around with him and also tease him a lot. He is a very nice person and his concentration and focus are unreal. If you can learn something from someone else, you must take that opportunity," the official website of ICC quoted Rizwan as saying on cricwick.net.

Further talking about the cricket fraternity, Rizwan said: "The cricket fraternity is like a family for us. But if you are playing for Pakistan and your own brother is playing for Australia, then you will, of course, try to get him out because you are playing for your country. But that fight happens only on the ground. Otherwise, we are like a family. If I say 'our Virat Kohli', then I will not be wrong. Or 'our Pujara', 'our Smith' or 'our Root', because we all are one family."

Promoted

In five matches for Sussex this season, Pujara scored 720 runs and his best knock came against Durham where he scored 203 runs. Rizwan had mixed performances for Sussex and he even bowled medium pace in the game against Durham, as the match was heading for a draw.

In four matches this season for Sussex, Rizwan scored 159 runs.