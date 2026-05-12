Bangladesh wicket-keeper Litton Das was caught on a stump-mic taking a brutal dig at Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan during the first Test match in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Monday. The incident took place during the 38th over of Pakistan's innings when Litton mocked Rizwan by claiming he has a "bad reputation" back home. "They are now trying to save the Test. They have no chance of winning. Rizwan's reputation is really bad back in Pakistan. If he gets out trying to hit a big shot, he won't even be able to set foot back in the country - his reputation is that bad," Litton was heard saying. The fightback was short-lived as Rizwan was dismissed for 15. While Pakistan looked set to salvage a draw, a five-wicket haul from Nahid Rana triggered a dramatic collapse, and Bangladesh clinched the match by 104 runs.

Litton Das on Stump mic -



He (Mohammad Rizwan) already has a poor reputation in his own country. If he tries to play aggressively and gets out, he may find it difficult to return home. #banvpak pic.twitter.com/kosudAxZU0 — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) May 12, 2026

Meanwhile, Pakistan's under-fire Test captain Shan Masood advised against pressing the panic button after the loss to Bangladesh. Masood, who has been Test captain since December 2023 and seen his team suffer 11 defeats in 15 games, said he would not offer excuses but Pakistan were playing Tests after too many long gaps.

ILitton to Taijul: "Rizwan's reputation is really bad back in Pakistan. If he gets out trying to hit a big shot, he won't even be able to set foot back in the country-his reputation is that bad!"



LOL Litton Das is trolling the hell out of Rizwan.#BanvsPak pic.twitter.com/aiwMUzpGPo — ᴿʸᴬᴺ ᴿᴬᴴᴹᴬᴺ🇧🇩 (@oiiii_butch) May 12, 2026

“Definitely there should be accountability and everyone has to take responsibility and I don't believe in blaming anyone but it is disappointing to lose the Test in this manner as at one stage I felt we were in a position to get a draw,” Masood told a media conference in Dhaka.

“We played South Africa last year after nearly 12 months after hosting the West Indies at home. We came here to Bangladesh after a nearly six months gap so we have to take all these things into consideration.

"Just changing the team or dropping players or going in with only youngsters is not a solution at all,” he added.

He said like every captain he wanted to build a strong Test squad.

Masood said that Pakistani players came into the Test after a Pakistan Super League season but that was no excuse.

(With PTI inputs)

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