The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the squads for the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma have been named as the captains of Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity, respectively. The three teams will compete in the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge to be played from May 23-28 at Pune's MCA stadium.

"The best of Indian women's cricket will combine with some of the leading stars from South Africa, England, West Indies and Australia. A total of twelve international players will compete in this year's Women's T20 Challenge," the official release stated.

The All-India Women's Selection Committee picked the three squads - each comprising a total of 16 members.

The opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge will be played between Trailblazers and Supernovas on May 23.

On May 24, Supernovas will square off against Velocity. On May 26, Velocity will take on Trailblazers.

The final of the tournament will be contested on May 28.

Squads:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia, Alana King, Ayushi Soni, Chandu V, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Rashi Kanojia, Sophie Ecclestone, Sune Luus, Mansi Joshi

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S Meghana, Saiqa Ishaque, Salma Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Sophia Brown, Sujata Mallik, SB Pokharkar.

Velocity: Deepti Sharma (c), Sneh Rana, Shafali Verma, Ayabonga Khaka, KP Navgire, Kathryn Cross, Keerthi James, Laura Wolvaardt, Maya Sonawane, Natthakan Chantam, Radha Yadav, Aarti Kedar, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Pranavi Chandra

