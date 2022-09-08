Ravindra Jadeja posted a photo on social media on Tuesday after undergoing underwent a knee surgery along with a caption, in which he informed that he would try to get back to competitive cricket as soon as he can."The surgery was successful. There are many people to thank for their support and involvement - BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to cricket soon as I can. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes," Jadeja wrote on Instagram.

However, former BCCI selector Saba Karim feels this time the 33-year-old Jadeja must take time while making a comeback.

"It's a tough phase for him because whenever he comes back, he has always done well and for him to get injured at such a critical juncture in his career is not so easy. But one has to give credit to Jadeja that whenever he has come back from injury, even though he doesn't get too much of game time, but immediately he gets into his rhythm and that is not so easy. But he's naturally such a gifted player that it's so easy for him to come back. I remember I think some years ago he was not even trained the way the other cricketers were trained. But because he has been naturally so talented and so gifted and so fit, it's easy for him to come back," Saba Karim said on Sports18.

"But I think with age, it may not be easy for him to do that. So I think he needs to go back and work on his rehab and then try and come back. But more importantly, I feel that it's your mindset, the kind of preparation you do before you come back on the field after your injury.

India coach Rahul Dravid had informed the media ahead of the Super 4 clash against Pakistan that Jadeja had been ruled out of the tournament but had said that it would be too early to rule him out of the ICC T20 World Cup later this year.

"Jadeja has injured his knee; he is obviously ruled out of the Asia Cup," Dravid said ahead of India's Super 4 match against Pakistan. "He is under the care of the medical team, he is going to see the doctors, see the experts. The World Cup is still a fair bit away, and we don't want to jump to any conclusions and rule him out or rule him in. We'll see how it goes."