Former Indian cricket team batter Sanjay Manjrekar was not impressed with Jasprit Bumrah missing India's upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England. Bumrah was not included for the T20Is but he will take part in the Asian Games. The BCCI made it clear that they were looking to manage the star fast bowler's workload in order to keep him fit for the World Test Championship (WTC) matches. However, Manjrekar was not that convinced with the reasoning and said that considering Bumrah played a lot of matches in IPL 2026, he could have committed himself more to the Indian cricket team.

"I'm just confused about how his career is progressing with regard to his availability," Manjrekar said on the Sony Sports Network. "I thought Jasprit Bumrah was the frontrunner to become India's T20 captain because I felt the T20 workload was something he could handle. But it seems he's not particularly keen on playing every game that India plays."

In the past, Bumrah's workload management has sparked quite a bit of controversy with many expressing their concerns over how the team management has used the fast bowler. Manjrekar was not impressed with the strategy of resting Bumrah in order to keep him prepared for selected tournaments and said that he did not completely understand that approach.

"Here is a player who actually rests for certain India matches to keep himself fit for specific assignments. It's a very different approach, and honestly, it's something I don't fully understand. I just wish he would commit himself more to India."

"I can understand workload management when it comes to Test cricket, and even 50-over cricket can be extremely demanding. But considering he played the entire IPL, I thought he would be able to handle a few T20 matches in Ireland and England," he added.

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