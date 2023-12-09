Rahul Dravid, as the Indian cricket team head coach, has seen several highs. His tenure has seen the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team reach the finals of the World Test Championship and ODI Cricket World Cup. Recently, his contract as the Indian cricket team head coach was extended by the BCCI. In the last week of November, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially announced the extension of contracts for head coach Rahul Dravid and the support staff of Team India (Senior Men). "The BCCI engaged in productive discussions with Rahul Dravid after the term of his contract ended following the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and unanimously agreed to further the tenure," BCCI said in an official statement.

However, the duration of his new contract was not mentioned in the press release. Now, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has given a major update on when there will be clarity on the issue.

"Length of Rahul Dravid's tenure as India head coach to be decided after team returns from South Africa," BCCI secretary Jay Shah was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"We have given the extension but we are yet to finalise the contract. We did not get time at all, they finished (with the World Cup). I had a meeting with them (Dravid & Co.) and we agreed mutually that they will continue. We will sit down and decide once they return from South Africa," the secretary said.

Dravid's second stint with Team India will start with the Tour of South Africa from December 10, which will have three ODIs and T20Is each and two Tests. The red-ball leg will start from December 26.

Following that will be a five-match Test series against England at home, before the ICC T20 World Cup in June in West Indies/USA. There will also be a T20I series against Afghanistan in January.

Before the South Africa Tour, Dravid was quizzed about his contract length. He replied: "It's announced officially, I haven't signed anything yet (on contract duration), let the papers come officially from the BCCI.".

Batting coach Vikram Rathour, fielding coach T Dilip and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey will continue their stint with Team India as BCCI also extended contracts of the support staff of Team India.

Dravid replaced Ravi Shastri following a disappointing ICC T20 World Cup campaign in 2021, which saw India exit in the Super 12 stage. He was appointed for a two-year term, which ended with India's runners-up finish in the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup at home.

After the announcement of the contract extension, Dravid said, "The last two years with Team India have been thoroughly memorable. Together, we have witnessed the highs and lows, and throughout this journey, the support and camaraderie within the group have been phenomenal. I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room. It's a culture that stands resilient, whether in moments of triumph or adversity. The skills and talent that our team possesses are phenomenal, and what we've stressed is following the right process and sticking to our preparations, which has had a direct impact on the overall result.

"I thank the BCCI and the Office Bearers for placing their trust in me, endorsing my vision, and providing support during this period. The demands of this role necessitate considerable time away from home, and I deeply appreciate my family's sacrifices and support. Their instrumental role behind the scenes has been invaluable. As we embrace new challenges post the World Cup, we remain committed to the pursuit of excellence," he added.

