Amid uncertainty over the future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in T20Is, former India batter Aakash Chopra has made an interesting claim. Rohit and Virat have not played a single T20I since the conclusion of the T20 World Cup last year. And after India lost to Australia in the ODI World Cup final on November 19, reports have emerged that Rohit's future in the shortest format remains an uncertainty. However, Chopra feels that Rohit has "never expressed" his will to not be available in T20Is.

"I don't think Rohit has ever expressed his desire not to lead India in any format. Happy to be corrected...if I have missed anything. So, why does he need to be convinced for something that he's never said NO to??," Chopra posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The cricketer-turned-commentator further pointed out that the reason for Rohit and Kohli's absence from T20Is has never been clarified.

"In fact, since the last T20 World Cup...nobody has mentioned why Rohit-Virat weren't a part of any T20I that India played. That's a mystery...nobody has ever tried to unravel," he added.

Reports have also claimed that the BCCI brass will like to convince Rohit Sharma to lead the India team in T20 format despite his reluctance.

It must be mentioned that Rohit had earlier said that he doesn't want to play the T20 format but the manner in which he led the side in the ODI World Cup has convinced the BCCI that he should continue in white-ball till the T20 World Cup in the Americas in June-July.

"Yes, there remains a question what happens when Hardik comes back but in BCCI, they feel that if Rohit agrees to lead in T20Is, he will lead in the T20 World Cup. In case Rohit doesn't agree then Surya continues as captain for T20Is in South Africa," a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

On Wednesday, the BCCI announced the contract extensions of head coach Rahul Dravid and the other members of the support staff.

(With PTI Inputs)