Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Tests on Monday with an emotional message on social media. Reports regarding Virat's retirement has been doing the rounds in the recent past with some claiming that he was asked by BCCI to reconsider his stance. However, Kohli decided to announce his decision just ahead of the Test series against England in June. In the message posted by Kohli, he concluded by saying "#269, signing off" - something that left the internet intrigued. The number 269 referred to Virat's cap number as he was the 269th player to represent India in Tests.

Kohli, who admitted that it wasn't an easy call to make, turned up in 123 Tests for India, scoring 9230 runs with 30 hundreds at an average of 46.85.

"I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude - for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way," Kohli announced on his instagram page, putting an end to incessant speculation about his future in the format that peaked after the tour of Australia earlier this year.

Since making his debut in 2011, Kohli captained India to the world number one position in the format and fetched a historic series triumph in Australia in 2018-19.

He will now only play in ODIs, having already retired from T20 Internationals last year after playing a significant role in India's T20 World Cup win in the Caribbean.

"It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life," Kohli added.

The megastar's last Test assignment was a largely underwhelming tour of Australia in which he managed just one hundred. He ends his career well short of the 10,000 run mark, which was, at one stage, considered a formality.

The right-hander nonetheless signs off as a giant of the format with seven double hundreds, the highest for an Indian and well ahead of the iconic duo of Sunil Gavaskar (4), Sachin Tendulkar (6), Virender Sehwag (6) and Rahul Dravid (5).

At a time when T20 leagues became the most sought after and watched showpiece in international cricket, Kohli's aura played a significant role in keeping fans hooked to Test cricket.

This was acknowledged by no less than Sir Viv Richards, with whom he was often compared for his style and aggression, which he dialled down considerably in the last few years.

"There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever," Kohli wrote in his farewell note for the format.

"As I step away from this format, it's not easy — but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile," he added.

(With PTI inputs)