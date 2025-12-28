Skipper Kieron Pollard's power hitting after the spinners' heroics helped MI Emirates confirm their place in the top two of the ILT20 with a comprehensive eight-wicket win over the Dubai Capitals in Abu Dhabi. The MI Emirates spinners continued their stellar form with Allah Ghazanfar's three-wicket haul (3/28) and Shakib Al Hasan's shrewd spell of 1/11 in four overs holding the Capitals at 122/8. Pollard's unbeaten 44 runs in 31 balls, with one four and five sixes, led the charge as the MI Emirates secured their fifth straight win of the season. They will take on Dessert Viper in Qualifier 1 on December 30.

MI Emirates got off to a flying start as openers Muhammad Waseem (27) and Andre Fletcher (21 off 30) set the tone with a brisk 33-run stand inside the first three overs. They reached the halfway stage well placed at 59/2.

From there on, the chase was firmly under control. The skipper steadied the innings with Tom Banton in the middle overs before shifting momentum decisively in the 14th.

Pollard smashed Waqar Salamkheil for 30 runs in the over, reducing the equation to just 10 runs from the final five overs. MI Emirates wrapped up the chase in style, cruising home after an unbeaten 67-run stand off 43 balls between Pollard and Banton.

After opting to field, MI Emirates imposed themselves early, applying sustained pressure. Shakib struck in the fourth over to remove Shayan Jahangir, while Ghazanfar followed up in the sixth by accounting for Sediqullah Atal , leaving the Dubai Capitals at 35/2.

The situation deteriorated further when Leus de Plooy (3) was run-out and Dan Mousley scalped Rovman Powell (8) in the eighth over. Arab Gul also tightened the screws when he pinged number-three batter Jordan Cox on the pads, leaving the Capitals reeling at 53/5.

