Ryan Rickelton was in tremendous form for MI Cape Town during the SA20 opener against Durban's Super Giants at Newlands on Friday. On a run-filled opening night, when a cumulative total of 449 runs were scored - including 25 sixes and 40 boundaries - Rickelton's 113 off 65 balls took MI Cape Town to the brink. But ultimately, Durban's Super Giants' record 232/5, which eclipsed Sunrisers Eastern Cape's 204/3 in the Season 2 Final at this venue, proved too much as MI lost by 15 runs.

Rickelton's innings included 11 sixes and five fours. One of his sixes, on the fourth ball of the 13th over, was caught by a fan who earned Rand 2 million (approximately INR 1.08 crore). It's part of a SA20 contest where a fan earns the amount by taking a clean, one-handed catch.

DSG's all-New Zealand opening pair of Devon Conway and Kane Williamson laid the platform as they dominated the Powerplay, racing to 96 in just 8.3 overs before Tristan Luus had Williamson (40 off 25 balls, 7x4) brilliantly caught by MI Cape Town captain Rashid Khan, who ran back from mid-off before diving full length to hold on to a stunning catch.

The momentum was maintained by Englishman Jos Buttler (20 off 12 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen (22 off 14 balls) after Conway (64 off 33 balls, 7x4, 2x6) had been dismissed by fellow Kiwi Trent Boult. There was no relief for the defending champions, with Aiden Markram and Evan Jones keeping the boundaries flowing. Markram blitzed 35 off 17 balls (5x4, 1x6), while Jones struck an unbeaten 33 off just 14 balls (4x4, 2x6).

The MI Cape Town run chase was centered around Rickelton, with the left-hander continuing his love affair with Newlands. The league's leading run-scorer cut, drove, and pulled powerfully despite Rassie van der Dussen (2) and Reeza Hendricks falling cheaply.

The introduction of Jason Smith, however, changed the momentum, with the MI Cape Town debutant smashing an exhilarating 41 off just 14 balls (4x4, 3x6). But DSG kept chipping away, with Smith, Nicholas Pooran (15), and Dwaine Pretorius (5) departing during the death overs.

Rickelton was handed a lifeline on 85 when Kwena Maphaka overstepped the front line, causing the opener to be recalled after being caught in the deep. It allowed Rickelton to push on to his second career T20 century, but with 22 runs required off the final over, DSG seamer Ethan Bosch (4/46) held his nerve to send the left-hander back to the pavilion and end MI Cape Town's valiant run chase.