Indian cricket team wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is likely to be left out of the squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, according to a report by India Today. The report claimed that sources close to the selection committee have confirmed that the team management may opt for a different direction while choosing the squad for the three-match series. Pant's exclusion could pave the way for Ishan Kishan's return to the ODI setup after the Jharkhand cricketer impressed with stellar performances in domestic cricket. The last time Pant featured in an ODI for India was in August 2024 against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Although he was named in the ODI series against South Africa, he did not play a single game.

Meanwhile, skipper Shubman Gill is all set to return to the ODI team after recovering from a neck injury that ruled him out of the South Africa series. While KL Rahul led the side against South Africa, Gill's return will restore the original leadership structure.

Earlier, Ishan Kishan produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting, smashing a 33-ball century against Karnataka in a Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The innings ranks as the second-fastest hundred by an Indian in List A cricket, falling just one ball short of the national record set earlier the same day by Bihar skipper Sakibul Gani, who reached the milestone in 32 deliveries against Arunachal Pradesh.

Kishan's latest feat adds to an extraordinary run of form for the left-hander. Only days ago, he was a surprise inclusion in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, shortly after captaining Jharkhand to their first-ever Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumph.

During the SMAT campaign, Kishan topped the charts with 517 runs and played a decisive role in the final against Haryana, where he struck a blistering century. His hundred came off just 45 balls, making him only the second player to score a ton in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final and registering as the third-fastest century in a men's T20 final. With five centuries in the tournament, he now shares the record for most hundreds in SMAT history with Abhishek Sharma.

Kishan's explosive credentials are well established at the international level, too. He holds the record for the fastest double century in One-Day Internationals, reaching the landmark in just 126 balls against Bangladesh in 2022.

(With IANS inputs)