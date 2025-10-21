The last time Sarfaraz Khan played for India A, he scored 92 against England Lions in Canterbury. During the games against Australia A last month, he was still recuperating at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. On Tuesday, when the national selection committee picked the Indian squad for the two first-class games against South Africa A, Sarfaraz—who will celebrate his 28th birthday on Wednesday—didn't find his name in either of the two squads to be led by Rishabh Pant.

While Sarfaraz, who has recently shed a lot of weight and looks leaner than ever, has every right to feel aggrieved, if one looks at the decision from Ajit Agarkar and the Indian team management's perspective, it might not seem as controversial as social media is making it out to be.

It is understood that Pant, who is making a competitive comeback, will be batting at No. 5 in both games, which is typically his permanent slot in the Indian team as well.

There is a school of thought among selectors that Sarfaraz should only be tried in a slot where the Indian team management is still uncertain. Right now, that slot is No. 3, where B Sai Sudharsan is trying to make a mark.

Sudharsan is also part of the India A team for both games and is the deputy to Pant. He will bat at No. 3 in these matches.

"Sarfaraz should have a chat with the Mumbai team management and also with their senior-most player Ajinkya Rahane and, maybe, try out batting at No. 3 where he might have to play the new ball. If he keeps batting at No. 5 or 6, it won't help. India have more all-round options for those slots.

"Pant, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Reddy... if all are fit and available, they will occupy the middle order, being multi-skilled players. When Pant is injured, it will be Dhruv Jurel batting at No. 5 or 6," a former national selector privy to the developments told PTI.

Truth be told, Sarfaraz's four consecutive failures against New Zealand on rank turners did become his undoing and have put him slightly behind in the pecking order.

With batting slots Nos. 1, 2, and 4 now locked in the Test team, and Nos. 5–8 belonging to multi-skilled players (including batters), the only place left is No. 3. Maybe the gutsy Mumbai batter needs to take a leap of faith and try out a new slot.

Two players who got the nod ahead of Sarfaraz in the A team are Rajat Patidar, who didn't make an impression when he played three Tests against England in early 2024, and Ruturaj Gaikwad, whose talent many believe is unquestionable.

Patidar is in the middle of a purple patch, having hit three hundreds—including a double ton—and three fifties across his last eight innings in the last five first-class games, which included two Duleep Trophy matches, the Irani Cup, and the opening Ranji Trophy match. His scores are 125, 66, 77, 101, 13, 66, 10, and 205 not out.

Gaikwad, in his last three first-class outings, has one daddy hundred (184), one near-hundred (91), and another half-century.

In many cases, it's not always about the tall scores one posts in domestic cricket, but the selection committee's judgment on who they believe is better suited to succeed on the bigger stage.

For this selection committee under Agarkar, they possibly see more potential in Patidar and Gaikwad compared to Sarfaraz. The Mumbai man has to keep piling on the runs and see if batting at No. 3—and maybe facing an almost new ball in adverse conditions—works in his favour. And also hope that Sudharsan doesn't cement his place in the squad by then.