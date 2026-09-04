As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials met for an important meeting in Mumbai, selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar was expected to attend. Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and captains Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer were present, but Agarkar was nowhere to be found. His absence also led to speculation over his future, as his contract is due for renewal. After the meeting, BCCI joint secretary Devajit Saikia explained the reason behind Agarkar's absence.

There have been rumours about a rift between the BCCI top brass and the duo of Agarkar and Gambhir over the future of former captain Rohit Sharma. The board is reportedly backing Rohit to play in the ODI World Cup next year, while Agarkar and Gambhir are keen to explore other options. However, Saikia said there was not much to read into Agarkar's absence from the meeting on Thursday.

"Today, he was out of station, so he could not be a part of the meeting. The meeting was called at very short notice, and our chairman of the selection committee, Ajit, was not in town. So he could not join the meeting, and he was in an area where he could not join online either, despite our best efforts," remarked Saikia.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Agarkar's future as the selection committee chief remains secure, despite rumours swirling around VVS Laxman as his potential successor.

Agarkar is expected to stay in charge at least until his contract expires in July next year. With the World Cup taking place in October-November, he could even be granted an extension.

"Today, we did not have any selection meeting. There was no such discussion in today's meeting," the BCCI official added.

A question mark still lingers over his future as some social media accounts continue to claim that he is on his way out. Addressing this, Saikia said: "I do not want to give any fodder to the speculators."

Agarkar was last spotted in Sri Lanka during the second Test featuring the Indian team. He is likely to be seen next at the Duleep Trophy final, starting 6 September.

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