Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi does find it hard to leave out India and the Indian cricket team from his conversations with journalists. When questioned over Pakistan's harrowing performance on the England tour, which saw them lose the first two Tests, Naqvi played down the debacle, saying that even the Indian team lost to Ireland recently. Naqvi, who brought sweeping changes to the Pakistan senior team after the Babar Azam-led side lost the first couple of Tests, has been at the centre of severe criticism for playing musical chairs at almost every position in the team, as well as in the support staff.

Speaking to the media in London, Naqvi cited other teams' losses to weaker opponents to assert that a few setbacks do not define an outfit. Clearly irritated by the criticism from all quarters, Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's Interior Minister, said it was unfair to claim that the country's cricket is at its worst right now.

“Let me ask you one thing: South Africa lost to Namibia, and India lost to Ireland. Has cricket ended there as well?” Naqvi said over questions around the Pakistan team's credentials

"You used to be ranked eighth in ODIs, which has now gone up to fifth. You have had six ODI series, out of which you have won four, but still, our cricket is finished?" he said.

"Our success rate has gone up from 24 per cent to 73 per cent, and I'm not talking about just one or the other specific match, but still, our cricket is finished?"

Naqvi, however, admitted that the Pakistan team doesn't have the star power that they once used to have. Hence, he said that the task of taking the current team to the highs of the old times, is going to take time.

The Pakistani team has drawn criticism from former stars such as Shahid Afridi, Mohammed Yousuf and Rashid Latif among others

"Those players who have never achieved anything in their lives, when they talk along these lines, that's unreasonable," he said, adding that he sought opinions from ex-players constantly.

"Sometimes there are mistakes made in selection as well. I am answerable for that, and we need to work on it," he said, adding that sometimes it was necessary to remove players if they do not perform.

“Yes, one thing is important: whoever we need here, we will definitely bring in. If someone is not clicking or not performing, then what can we do? Every match and every series is important for us,” he added.

With PTI Inputs

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