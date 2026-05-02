The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced a 15-member squad for the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup, starting June 12. Harmanpreet Kaur, who led India to a maiden ODI World Cup title last year, was named captain with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy for the marquee event. The BCCI also drafted in uncapped pacer Nandani Sharma for the tournament in England and Wales, following her breakout season during the Women's Premier League earlier this year.

Who is Nandani Sharma?

Born in Chandigarh on September 20, 2001, Nandani played 10 matches for Delhi Capitals in WPL 2026.

Roped in for just Rs 20 lakh during the auction, Nandani bagged 17 wickets in 10 matches.

She became the first Indian bowler to register both a five-wicket haul and a hat-trick during the tournament for DC.

She was also part of the India squad that played in the Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Bangkok in February this year.

Meanwhile, the squad picked for World Cup will also compete in the preceding three-match T20I series against hosts England, starting May 28.

Harmanpreet will be supported in the batting lineup by key players in Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh, while the bowling responsibilities will largely rest on the shoulders of Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh.

Kashvee Gautam and Amanjot Kaur were not available for selection owing to injuries.

There was no place in the team for Pratika Rawal.

India squad for England T20Is and T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali, Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (2nd wk), Nandini Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.

India squad for one-off Test against England: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodriges, Pratika Rawal, Richa Ghosh, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandini Sharma, Harleen Deol, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Sneh Rana.

(With Agency Inputs)

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