When And Where To Watch, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 12 December 2017 15:01 IST

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match. Read all about live coverage and ODI match action from Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali on 13th December.

Sri Lanka beat India by seven wickets in the first ODI © AFP

The humiliating loss in the 1st ODI in Dharamsala was not just a danger signal for the series but also raises questions about the series in South Africa, where the conditions won't be great for the batsmen. Proving that the opening day surrender to Sri Lanka pacers at the Eden Gardens was no aberration, the Indian batting stood exposed once again against the moving ball. Mohali won't be as cold as Dharamsala but the pacers should come into play considering it is another 11:30 a.m. start to the day-night affair. In that case, it will be another test for the Indian batsmen if the home team happens to bat first in a must-win contest.

Rohit, leading the side in Kohli's absence, was not amused either in his first ODI as captain. Though, he promised that the team will learn from Dharamsala debacle and bounce back in the remaining two games. He is unlikely to tinker with the playing eleven but there is a possibility that Ajinkya Rahane is picked to shore up the inexperienced batting, especially the middle-order. Rahane sat out of the opening game as the team management only sees him as the back-up opener in the presence of Sharma and Dhawan.

When will the 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played on December 13.

Where will the 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali.

How do I watch 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka live?

The 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1, 3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka start?

The live broadcast of the 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will start at 11:30 AM IST.

Where can you follow the 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka online?

The 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Highlights
  • Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets in the first ODI
  • The second ODI will be played in Mohali on Wednesday
  • Sri Lanka are 1-0 up in the three-match series
