What PM Narendra Modi Told The Women's Cricket Team

Updated: 27 July 2017 21:51 IST

PM Narendra Modi hosted the Indian women's cricket team. © Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hosted the women's cricket team and told the players that they had made the nation proud like several other "daughters" of the country. Mithali Raj's team returned from London after participating in Women's World Cup in which India lost to England in the final played last Sunday.

PM Modi had posted a series of tweets before the match to wish luck to the team and to players individually. He had also tweeted soon after the match to hail the team's performance.

During the interaction in the national capital, the players said that this was the first time that they had seen a prime minister tweet for the women's cricket team, the PMO said.

They said that they felt proud, happy and inspired to know that the prime minister was following their progress, PMO said in a statement.

Responding to questions asked by the players on handling pressure, the PM Modi said that Yoga helps achieve a good balance between mind, body and action. He also said that practice of Yoga helps develop detachment, it said.

Telling the players that they had not "lost", the PM Modi said that 125 crore Indians carried their defeat in the final, on their shoulders, and this was, in fact, their greatest victory, the statement said.

The players presented a signed cricket bat to the Prime Minister.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

Highlights
  • PM Modi hosted the women's cricket team in the capital
  • The Indian team finished runners up at the World Cup
  • India lost to England in the final
