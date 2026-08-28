Day 1 of the first Test between England and Pakistan was overshadowed by a huge controversy after the official broadcaster, Sky Sports, aired an interview with Imran Khan's sons during the lunch break. Former Pakistan captain Imran, who has been in jail since 2023 over corruption charges, served as the Prime Minister of the country between 2018 and 2022. Kasim and Suleiman expressed concerns over their father's health and safety during the interview, which was conducted by former England batter Michael Atherton.

As per Cricinfo, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was unhappy with the interview being aired and reached out to Sky Sports to protest, threatening that players would not return to the field after lunch if the interaction was broadcast.

Pakistani channel PTV aired the interview briefly before cutting away to a sports commercial. A video of the incident is being widely circulated on social media by fans.

Just look at the PTV channel. As soon as Kasim and Suleman appeared on the screen during the Pakistan-England match, PTV Sports started running commercials.



They have just proved that they are personal servants of this 17-seat government and its handlers. pic.twitter.com/JILGvOtBvN — Mubarak khan (@theageof804) August 27, 2026

While Sky initially delayed the interview, it ran the 18-minute footage anyway. By the time it ended, Pakistan players were preparing to make it to the field for the post-lunch session at 2:40 PM local time.

Atherton conducted the interview on Wednesday at the Lord's Writers' Room, with the broadcaster running a teaser ahead of the Test match. In Pakistan, the match's broadcaster, PTV, did not show the interview.

Imran's health has been a topic of massive scrutiny in Pakistan over the last few weeks, with his sons demanding proper health care for the legendary cricketer and former PM. Last week, the country's Supreme Court ordered that he be shifted to Islamabad's Shifa Hospital.

But he was taken to state-run PIMS and returned to prison just after his check-up. His sisters and sons have made serious allegations about the court order violation, demanding that Imran be allowed to see his personal doctor.

Twenty-two former international cricket captains have written another letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, renewing their appeal for medical treatment of former ODI World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan following recent developments that they say fall short of a Supreme Court directive.

(With ANI Inputs)

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