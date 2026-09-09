Cricket Australia's decision to allow private investment in the Big Bash League, the country's premier T20 league, starting with the 100% sale of the Melbourne Renegades for the 2027-28 season, has turned the cricket world upside down. While players like Pat Cummins have welcomed the decision, provided the privatisation is done in the right manner, many others in Australia have opposed the decision. For years, Australia remained the lone major cricketing hub that was closed to private capital investment in its T20 league. The league's answers remained the same even as Indian Premier League team owners expanded across the West Indies, South Africa, the UAE, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Opening the BBL to external investment has now blown open a big opportunity for IPL team owners.

Conglomerates like Reliance Industries, Red Chillies Entertainment, the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, and the GMR/JSW groups already own some of the top T20 franchises across the globe, be it in India, England, or South Africa.

Acquiring a BBL team allows an IPL group to offer year-round, multi-tournament contracts to top stars and the opportunity to even keep players like Cameron Green, Tim David, or Glenn Maxwell under the same brand umbrella across the IPL, SA20, MLC, and the BBL.

With several players ditching national teams for franchise-based events, increased investment in the sport's shortest format could further change the shape of the sport.

Unlike leagues built from the ground up with private owners in mind, Cricket Australia is taking a controlled approach with strict measures in place. The Australian board is set to retain central control over international scheduling, player availability, broadcasting rights, and salary caps, while holding explicit authority to approve or reject prospective buyers.

The Australian board may cap the number of franchises sold to Indian entities to 2 or 3 teams to ensure ownership diversity. While Cricket Australia is yet to receive a bid for the Melbourne Renegades, reports have estimated that a BBL franchise is currently valued at somewhere between 150 million and 200 million Australian dollars.

Can IPL Owners Pull Indian Stars To BBL?

At present, the December-January BBL window creates a direct clash with South Africa's SA20 and the UAE's ILT20, meaning an IPL franchise owning teams across these leagues will face internal competition for marquee overseas players. With the BCCI continuing to bar Indian players from participating in overseas leagues, BBL broadcast revenues would rely heavily on domestic Australian interest.

In South Africa and England, IPL team owners haven't been able to pull Indian men's team players yet. However, women players like Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur are already playing in the BBL.

Even if an IPL franchise buys a BBL team, it cannot immediately bring Indian superstars to Australian grounds. However, entering the Australian market positions IPL owners advantageously for long-term talent pathways, allowing them to scout and develop young Australian talent within their global academy networks.

In future, should the BCCI eventually ease restrictions for non-contracted or retired players, IPL-owned BBL franchises are bound to reap big rewards.

BBL privatisation offers IPL owners a rare chance to buy into an established, top-tier T20 market, with a big opportunity to further build global brand and manage player pipelines.

It also has to be noted that while Renegades will be sold 100% to private investors, it might not be the case for other franchises. While the final percentage of stakes for each franchise is to be decided by their respective states, it's expected to be up to 49%.

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