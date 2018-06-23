West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal Loses Ball-Tampering Appeal, To Miss Third Test

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal on Friday lost his appeal over a ball-tampering charge and will miss his team's third and final Test against the West Indies which starts Saturday. "Judicial Commissioner, Michael Beloff, has dismissed Dinesh Chandimal's appeal after the Sri Lanka captain was found guilty of changing the condition of the ball during the second day's play in the second Test against the Windies in St Lucia on Saturday," said a statement released by the ICC. Furthermore, and because two suspension points correspond to four demerit points, these will remain on Chandimal 's disciplinary record. Beloff QC, who is also the Chairman of the ICC Code of Conduct Commission, heard the appeal on Friday in a four-hour hearing in which both parties were represented by legal counsel.

In announcing his decision, Beloff QC said, "I express my gratitude to all who, though located in four different places, London, Colombo. Dubai and Barbados, collaborated in enabling me to reach a decision in time for the third test between the West Indies and Sri Lanka.''

Meanwhile, Beloff QC also held a preliminary hearing to establish the procedural schedule on the Level 3 charges after Chandimal, coach Chandika Hathurusinghe and manager Asanka Gurusinha admitted to breaching Article 2.3.1, which relates to "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game".

The preliminary hearing determined that the hearing will take place on 10 July by way of video/telephone conference, with the decision on sanction to follow.

Until the hearing takes place and Beloff QC determines the appropriate sanctions for the Level 3 breaches, Hathurusinghe and Gurusinha can continue to perform their professional responsibilities, including in the Barbados Test.

All Level 3 breaches carry an imposition of between four and eight suspension points.

The three were charged by the ICC Chief Executive David Richardson on Tuesday for their involvement in the Sri Lanka cricket team's refusal to take to the field in St Lucia at the start of Saturday's play, which caused a two-hour delay in the start of play.

This action was alleged to amount to a serious breach of the Laws of Cricket and to be contrary to the spirit of the game.

The first ever day-night Test to be staged in the Caribbean gets underway in Barbados on Saturday with the West Indies 1-0 in the three-match series.

