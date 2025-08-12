WI vs PAK Live Score Updates 3rd ODI: Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to bowl against West Indies in the third and final ODI at Tarouba, with the series on the line. The hosts won a rain-hit second ODI on Sunday to level the series, after Pakistan drew first blood last week. In the series opener, Pakistan secured a five-wicket win, while West Indies won the second game by the margin, after the match was reduced to 35 overs per side. However, the series decider is also under the rain threat, as the forecast predicts intermittent showers throughout the day, which could disrupt play. (Live Scorecard)