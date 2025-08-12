Story ProgressBack to home
West Indies vs Pakistan Live Score Updates 3rd ODI
WI vs PAKLive Score Updates 3rd ODI: Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to bowl against West Indies.
WI vs PAK Live Score Updates 3rd ODI: Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to bowl against West Indies in the third and final ODI at Tarouba, with the series on the line. The hosts won a rain-hit second ODI on Sunday to level the series, after Pakistan drew first blood last week. In the series opener, Pakistan secured a five-wicket win, while West Indies won the second game by the margin, after the match was reduced to 35 overs per side. However, the series decider is also under the rain threat, as the forecast predicts intermittent showers throughout the day, which could disrupt play. (Live Scorecard)
WI vs PAK 3rd ODI Live Updates
West Indies captain Shai Hope emphasized the importance of batting well and assessing the conditions in the upcoming decider. He acknowledged the significance of the opportunity, noting that the team hasn't won a series against Pakistan in a long time, and expressed his desire to create history. Hope also highlighted the team's focus on each game, as they need points to automatically qualify for the World Cup. In terms of team changes, Jediah Blades will be out, and Romario Shepherd will return to the lineup.
Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan stated that his team wants to bowl first, but he's not too concerned about the toss. He believes that playing well is what matters most, regardless of whether they bat or bowl first. Rizwan acknowledged that Pakistan made some mistakes in the previous game but also highlighted the positives they can take forward. The team has made one tactical change, bringing in Naseem Shah in place of Shaheen Shah Afridi to have fresh legs for the decider.
West Indies (Playing XI) - Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (C)(WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales.
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (C)(WK), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.
TOSS - Pakistan have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
Pakistan's batting unit has been struggling, with key players like skipper Mohammad Rizwan and ace batter Babar Azam not finding their best form. Although Babar Azam showed some glimpses of his class in the first game, where he narrowly missed a half-century, he seemed a bit more cautious. The visitors' bowling has been impressive, but it's crucial for the batters to step up and deliver if they want to clinch the series. The pressure is on the Pakistan batters to perform in the decider! Who'll clinch the series? We shall see soon. Stay tuned for toss and team updates.
The West Indies team bounced back strongly, winning the second ODI by five wickets. Jayden Seales was outstanding with the ball, picking up three crucial wickets. Despite Pakistan's efforts, West Indies chased down the revised target in the rain-curtailed game, thanks to a crucial 77-run partnership between Roston Chase and Justin Greaves for the sixth wicket. Greaves' addition in place of Romario paid dividends for the Windies in the previous ODI and will they go with the same XI is something to keep an eye on.
Welcome to the thrilling decider of the ODI series between West Indies and Pakistan! The stage is set for an exciting conclusion after West Indies leveled the series with a five-wicket win in the second ODI. The final match will take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.
With the series tied 1-1, the stage is set for a thrilling decider between West Indies and Pakistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. Pakistan took the first ODI with a confident chase led by Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and debutant Hasan Nawaz, while West Indies hit back in a rain-shortened second match with a disciplined bowling display and a composed chase driven by the ever-consistent Roston Chase. For the hosts, Chase’s middle-order solidity, Shai Hope’s leadership, and the pace threat of Shamar Joseph, supported by Jayden Seales and Gudakesh Motie, will be crucial, though their lower-order inconsistency and struggles against high-quality pace remain concerns. Pakistan will bank on their deep batting lineup, spearheaded by Babar and Rizwan, with the youthful flair of Nawaz and Saim Ayub and the new-ball menace of Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, though their spin and middle-overs bowling can still be tested. However, the likes of Mohammad Nawaz and Abrar Ahmed used the conditions well and could be game-changers. With momentum swinging between both sides, the contest could be decided by one big innings or an early burst with the ball, making this a fittingly tense series finale under the Caribbean skies.