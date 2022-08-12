Story ProgressBack to home
West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Score Updates
WI vs NZ, 2nd T20I Live Updates: New Zealand, who lead the series 1-0, have won the toss and opted to bat.
WI vs NZ: New Zealand opted to bat in the 2nd T20I.© AFP
WI vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Updates: New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat in the second T20 International (T20I) against West Indies. Having edged the first match by 13 runs, New Zealand will look to seal the series with a win. West Indies, meanwhile, will look to put behind a horror run of form and get a win on the board. Spin bowling all-rounder Michael Bracewell has come in for Lockie Ferguson for the visitors, while Windies remain unchanged. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE updates from the West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I straight from Sabina Park in Kingston
WI vs NZ 2nd T20I Live
We are back for the chase! The umpires and the players are out in the middle. The New Zealand players spread out on the field as Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks are all set to open the innings for West Indies. Trent Boult will get proceedings underway with the ball for the Kiwis.
... The Run Chase ...
Now the target is a huge one and West Indies will need someone to play a special knock if they are to chase this down. New Zealand, on the other hand, will back themselves to defend this. Join us for the exciting run chase in a bit.
For the Windies, the bowling in the second half was yet again a problem. They were really good in most of the first half but later on were taken to the cleaners. Hayden Walsh had a day to forget as he was pounded to all parts and Jason Holder and Obed McCoy were expensive too despite the left-arm seamer taking three wickets. Windies will be really disappointed with their performance with the ball.
A powerful batting performance from the Kiwis. The pair of Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell were brilliant in the second half of the innings and have taken New Zealand to a score that seems a daunting one. The start was not all that great though as they lost Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson quickly. Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips steadied the ship and then the stand between Mitchell and Philips has probably batted the Windies out of the game. From a position of trouble, the visitors are in pole position now.
Bye! This is banged in short and over middle, Bracewell looks to take it on as the ball flies close to his head but he misses. The batters do manage to scamper through for a bye and New Zealand finish on 215/5!w
FOUR! Nicely done and this is now the highest scoring by a visiting team in a T20I game in the Caribbean. Full and wide, Michael Bracewell just opens the face of the bat and strokes it through cover-point for a boundary.
Gets the yorker in on off stump, James Neesham pushes it out off side for a single.
Leg bye! Full and angling onto the pads, Bracewell misses the flick and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls away as the batters get a leg bye.
Michael Bracewell is the new man in.