West Indies vs England 2nd Test Live Score: Jayden Seales removed England opener Zak Crawley for a duck but captain Joe Root and young opener steadied the visitors' ship in the second Test against West Indies at Bridgetown in Bardbados. Root won the toss and chose to bat first and handed debuts to Saqib Mahmood and Matthew Fisher. The latter only learned of his inclusion in the final 11 this morning when fast-medium bowler Craig Overton fell ill overnight and was ruled out of consideration. West Indies on the other hand have retained the same XI from the drawn first Test which ended four days ago in Antigua.

West Indies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva(w), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Veerasammy Permaul, Jayden Seales

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Daniel Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes(w), Chris Woakes, Matthew Fisher, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood

Follow West Indies vs England live score, 2nd Test from the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados

