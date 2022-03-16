West Indies vs England 2nd Test Live Score And Updates
West Indies vs England 2nd Test Live Score: Jayden Seales removed England opener Zak Crawley for a duck but captain Joe Root and young opener steadied the visitors' ship in the second Test against West Indies at Bridgetown in Bardbados.
West Indies vs England 2nd Test Live Score: Jayden Seales removed England opener Zak Crawley for a duck but captain Joe Root and young opener steadied the visitors' ship in the second Test against West Indies at Bridgetown in Bardbados. Root won the toss and chose to bat first and handed debuts to Saqib Mahmood and Matthew Fisher. The latter only learned of his inclusion in the final 11 this morning when fast-medium bowler Craig Overton fell ill overnight and was ruled out of consideration. West Indies on the other hand have retained the same XI from the drawn first Test which ended four days ago in Antigua.
West Indies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva(w), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Veerasammy Permaul, Jayden Seales
England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Daniel Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes(w), Chris Woakes, Matthew Fisher, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood
ENG vs WI 2nd Test Live Score
No run.
No run.
Another short ball, outside off. Alex Lees punches it off the back foot towards cover-point.
Shorter again, shaping away, outside off. Alex Lees hangs back and pushes it towards cover.
Back of a length, outside off, at 134 clicks. Alex Lees does not fiddle with it.
Fuller ball, angling in around middle. Joe Root clips it past square leg and rotates the strike.
Fuller and wide of off this time. Alex Lees leans and drives this but finds the fielder at cover. Just 1 run off the last 3 overs for England.
Angling in around middle and off, on a length. Alex Lees blocks it out off the back foot.
Good-length delivery, outside off. Alex Lees leaves it alone.
Fuller this time, outside off. Alex Lees drives and finds the fielder at extra cover.