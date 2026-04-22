A domestic cricket match in the West Indies was abandoned after the pitch was deemed "dangerous" for play. The match, taking place at the Sir Viv Richards Stadium, saw senior West Indies pacer Jayden Seales taking a total of seven wickets before the game was called off. The decision to end the match prematurely came after one of Seales' deliveries hit a batter on the helmet after producing a sharp bounce off the pitch. The contest under the spotlight was a West Indies Championship match between the Leeward Islands and Trinidad and Tobago.

Bowling to the Leeward Islands' Jeremiah Louis, a delivery by Seales produced an unexpected bounce, rising sharply to hit the batter's helmet. The batter immediately fell to the ground, and his helmet also came off. In frustration, Louis kicked his helmet and walked off the field.

Jayden Seales has claimed the first seven wickets to fall in an innings for Trinidad & Tobago against Leeward Islands, but looks set to be denied the chance to take 10 with the game halted due to a dangerous pitch. The last ball before the suspension is not for the faint-hearted pic.twitter.com/o4G5ULiSAh — Ben Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) April 21, 2026

The Leeward Islands were 140/7 when the incident took place, with all seven wickets being taken by Seales. Louis was taken to the hospital for a concussion check and is said to be stable.

Cricket West Indies Statement

Cricket West Indies (CWI) also issued a statement after the game, saying the match had to be abandoned due to the dangerous pitch conditions at the Sir Viv Richards Stadium.

"Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced that the second match of the Leeward Islands vs Trinidad and Tobago bilateral series in the 2026 West Indies Championship has been abandoned as a draw due to dangerous pitch conditions at the Sir Viv Richards Stadium.

"Play was halted in the first session of the third day after the pitch began to exhibit unpredictable and uneven behaviour, raising serious concerns for player safety. During this period, Leeward Islands player Jeremiah Louis was struck while batting. He was immediately attended to by medical personnel and subsequently transported to hospital to be evaluated for a possible concussion and is reported to be in stable condition.

"The decision to abandon the match was made in accordance with the official playing conditions governing the competition. Under these conditions, when on-field umpires determine that it is dangerous or unreasonable for play to continue, play must be stopped, and the CWI Match Referee consulted.

"Following discussions with the curator, it was determined that the pitch could not be safely repaired without creating an unfair advantage and was therefore deemed unfit to resume, resulting in the match being abandoned as a draw. Both teams will be awarded points earned up until the abandonment of the contest in accordance with the championship's playing conditions.

"CWI further advises that no matches are scheduled at the Sir Viv Richards Stadium until the Championship Final, set for 17-20 May, and confirms that all necessary resources and expertise will be deployed to ensure the preparation of a safe and competitive playing surface for that fixture," it read.

The final of the tournament is also due to be held at the same venue. CWI has assured that it will take all necessary measures to ensure a safe and competitive pitch is prepared.

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