West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph stormed off the field after clashing with skipper Shai Hope during the 3rd ODI against England at Kensington Oval on Wednesday. The incident unfolded in the fourth over of England's innings as Joseph left the field after a heated exchange over field placements. The incident ignited a huge controversy, leaving fans completely stunned. Despite bowling a wicket-maiden, Joseph was not happy with Hope's field placements. He was seen making animated gestures to express his frustration.

Joseph's protest led to an unusual scene as the pacer stormed off the ground. He was seen having a chat with teammate Hayden Walsh in the dugout. As a result, West Indies fielded with 10 players for one over before Joseph returned to the ground.

Gets angry!

Bowls a wicket maiden

Leaves



An eventful start to the game for Alzarri Joseph! #WIvENGonFanCode pic.twitter.com/2OXbk0VxWt — FanCode (@FanCode) November 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Brandon King and Keacy Carty blasted centuries as the West Indies scored a series-clinching eight-wicket victory over England in the third and final game.

Replying to the visitors' total of 263 for eight, King and Carty featured in a second-wicket stand of 209, the duo making light of what could have been a daunting task following the early loss of Evin Lewis.

King fell for 102 with victory in sight but Carty finished on an unbeaten 128 after hitting the winning boundary as West Indies coasted home on 267 for two with seven overs to spare.

Carty's maiden ODI century spanned 114 balls and was highlighted by 15 fours and two sixes.

King stroked 13 fours and one six off 117 balls.

Earlier, England were indebted to Phil Salt's top-score of 74 as he averted a complete collapse after the tourists slumped to 24 for four after being put in.

Advertisement

He finally got support from the lower order as Sam Curran contributed 40 while Dan Mousley stroked his way to 57 in successive 70-run partnerships with the pugnacious opener.

Salt's innings off 108 balls (four fours, one six) was ended by the superb athleticism of King, who leapt high at the midwicket boundary to prevent a six and then relayed the ball to waiting teammate Alzarri Joseph before falling over the boundary rope.

Quickfire 30s from Jamie Overton and Jofra Archer led the plundering of 100 runs off the final ten overs with part-timer Sherfane Rutherford, brought on to complete the spell of the hobbled Romario Shepherd, suffering the most as 57 runs were plastered off his 3.5 overs.

In contrast, seamer Matthew Forde was the epitome of consistency and economy in claiming three for 35 from his ten overs while Joseph and Shepherd took two wickets each.

Advertisement

West Indies' 2-1 series triumph over the English was a repeat of their success 11 months earlier in the Caribbean as the teams shared the first two matches in Antigua before the home side prevailed in the decider in Barbados.

Personnel adjustments to the two squads will now take place as they remain in Barbados for the first two T20 Internationals of a five-match series at the weekend.

(With AFP Inputs)