Windies Cricket on Wednesday announced the playing eleven of the Caribbeans for their upcoming second Test match against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, starting July 18. The Caribbeans made no changes to their playing eleven and will be coming into the second Test with four pacers and two spinners. West Indies are coming into the second Test after conceding defeat against the Three Lions by an innings and 114 runs. The first test ended on the third day, on Friday.



An unchanged playing XI will face England in the 2nd Test at Trent Bridge.#ENGvWI | #MenInMaroon | #Apex pic.twitter.com/cQK8tDVgK0 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 17, 2024

Recapping the first Test match between England and the West Indies, England took a big first-inning lead with five batters crossing the half-century mark in a total of 371. Gus Atkinson's seven-wicket haul had helped bowl the West Indies out for 121 on day one of the Test match.

Anderson, playing his las game drew the first blood for England, dismissing Joshua Da Silva.

But while Anderson showcased his wares one final time, there was Gus Atkinson, on Test debut, who etched his name onto the Lord's honours board with a ten-wicket haul - a proper handing over of the baton if ever there was one.

With a 250-run lead in the bag, England seamers fired away on day two to reduce the West Indies to six wickets down by stumps. While Atkinson once again shone, Anderson set the tone with a peach that seamed back in to castle Kraigg Brathwaite as the Three Lions beat the West Indies by an innings and 114 runs on Friday.

West Indies' Playing Eleven (2nd Test): Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Kirk Mckenzie, Gudakesh Motie, and Jayden Seales.

