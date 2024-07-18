There has been a lot of chatter surrounding the appointment of Indian cricket team's next T20I skipper after Rohit Sharma retired from the format following the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. While the expectation was that vice-captain Hardik Pandya will succeed Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav has emerged as a strong contender in the past couple of days. Media reports claimed that Hardik's fitness issues have become a hindrance in the eyes of the team management and Suryakumar can be picked as the one to lead the side in the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. However, following the reports, 'We want captain Hardik' started trending on X (formerly Twitter) with many fans expressing their support for the all-rounder. Hardik was a top performer in the T20 World Cup and has also won the IPL as a captain.

Ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain speaking, captain Hardik Pandya.



WE WANT CAPTAIN HARDIK

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav is the highest placed Indian at second spot, while young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal occupies the sixth position in the ICC T20I batting rankings issued on Wednesday. Ruturaj Gaikwad has dropped a place to the eighth position in the T20 batters' list, which was updated following India's recent 4-1 series triumph over Zimbabwe.

Jaiswal was the big winner following his 141 runs in the series as he rose four places, behind No.1 ranked batter Travis Head of Australia and Suryakumar.

Shubman Gill, who led India against Zimbabwe in the absence of senior players and was the leading run-scorer of the series with 170 runs from five innings, moved up a whopping 36 places to 37th.

No Indian features in the top 10 of the T20I bowlers rankings. Axar Patel, who was rested for the Zimbabwe series, dropped four places to 13th spot.

Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar and spinner Washington Sundar also made upward movements.

Mukesh, who scalped eight wickets from three games, has gained 36 places to rise to 46th spot. Washington, who picked up eight wickets in five matches, has risen 21 spots to 73rd rank.

(With PTI inputs)