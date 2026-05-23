India head into the ICC Women's T20 World Cup with the memories of their historic ICC Women's Cricket World Cup triumph still fresh, while a recent T20I series victory in Australia has further strengthened belief within the camp. Star batter Smriti Mandhana said the team is determined to build on that momentum, with the hunger and confidence to chase yet another ICC title on the global stage. "For sure, we would like to continue the good form which we've had, especially having the success in the 50-over format in the World Cup. And then, of course, WPL (Women's Premier League) was also good for a lot of players to get that experience, plus the T20 series in Australia," said Smriti as per the ICC website.

"Having said that, with cricket, it's all about how you start again. But I feel more than anything, with this team, we are really hungry. Everyone looks very hungry in terms of doing the right things," she added.

Over the last few years, India has significantly improved in the power-hitting department. Players like Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma and captain Harmanpreet Kaur herself have made their name with aggressive strokeplay.

That fearless approach has also inspired batters like Smriti Mandhana, with India's batting unit now carrying far greater depth and intent than ever before in the T20 format.

"I feel great as a batter top out of the order, we have so many power hitters coming in later. We can take our time," said Mandhana.

"It has not been the typical strength for this Indian team. But now it's turning out to be our strength because we have the likes of Shafali [Verma], Richa [Ghosh]. Harman, of course, has been doing this for a very long time. And even people like Jemimah or me [Rodrigues], we know we can find a way around the same strike rate to play," she added.

Smriti Mandhana made her T20 World Cup debut back in 2014 as a 17-year-old and what inspired the teenager then was the respect earned through their performances on the world stage.

That admiration ignited a fire within Mandhana to one day win the World Cup herself and help India earn that same level of respect in world cricket.

"I was like 16 or 17 when I played my first World Cup. That time, you are not thinking about what is happening and all. But then I saw the respect for the Australian team, for me, that is when I was like, that is what I want," said the 29-year-old.

"As a player, that was pretty attractive that, OK, you know, when the Indian team goes, we need to command that respect. And for me, that is when I started feeling that, OK, I want to win the World Cup for India. I want to win the World Cup because I want to get that sort of feeling," she said.

India will take on England in a three-match T20I series before beginning their World Cup campaign on June 14.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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