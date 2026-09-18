Former India women's player Diana Edulji has backed Smriti Mandhana to take over the captaincy of the team from Harmanpreet Kaur. She pointed to Harmanpreet's age as the reason behind her view. The current India captain is 37 years old, and Edulji highlighted that she would be nearing 40 by the time the next World Cup takes place. Edulji added that India need to hand the 30-year-old Mandhana the leadership duties and appoint a youngster as vice-captain to ensure a smooth transition.

"We are holding back Smriti Mandhana for a long time. By the time the next World Cup comes along, Harman will be nearing 40, so let's give a good run to Smriti and look at two youngsters as vice-captains. My humble request to Harman would be to let people ask why and not why not," Edulji told Mid-Day.

India batting stalwart Mandhana's evolved power game and her dominance against spinners offer a blueprint for younger players as women's T20 cricket continues to change rapidly, feels former captain Anjum Chopra.

The left-handed batter topped the all-time run charts across formats in the recently concluded Asia Cup, reaching the milestone during her century against Hong Kong and moving past the legendary Mithali Raj.

"What has become so nice to see is that in the last two years, two and a half years, how she has worked on her power game. How she is able to clear the boundary with such ease and confidence. That is such a heartening sign to see," Chopra told PTI in a conversation.

"Earlier, we were having a chat about how players need to improve. I think you don't need to go too very far, especially for a player who is in the middle order or a younger player coming in.

"You look at how Smriti was playing T20 cricket two years ago or 50-over cricket two years ago and how she is playing T20 cricket now. I mean, extreme domination, especially against spinners," Chopra added.

(With PTI Inputs)

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