Australia captain Pat Cummins has described Cheteshwar Pujara as the toughest Indian player he has ever faced, highlighting the batter's ability to occupy the crease for long periods. During a recent interaction, Cummins was asked to pick the toughest opponents from various countries he has faced during his trophy-laden career. The star pacer said Pujara made life difficult for opposition bowlers due to his grit and determination, making him a tough nut to crack.

"India, I'm going to say Pujara. He's really hard to get out. It's just It's like death by a thousand paper cuts. Happy to face 100 dot balls if he wanted to. He's not going to give you a chance," Cummins said in a video shared by Prime Video Sport.

For Pakistan, he picked former spinner Saeed Ajmal, describing him as a one of its kind bowlers.

"Pakistan, Syed Ajmal. It was like last ball of the over, I walked in, Syed Ajmal just goes, and I went, what? Clean bowled. I've never seen anything like that," said Cummins

Alastair Cook (England), AB de Villiers (South Africa), Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), Tilakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka) and Chris Gayle (West Indies) were the other names picked by Cummins.

Cummins' list, however, comprised only players who are no longer active.

Pujara announced his retirement from international cricket last year, with 7,195 runs in 103 Tests for India at an average of 43.60, with 19 centuries and 35 fifties. He also represented India in five ODIs, scoring 51 runs.

Meanwhile, Cummins' Australia will now be touring South Africa for three ODIs and as many Tests. While they have previously played white-ball cricket in South Africa, this is their first red-ball series since that 2018 incident.

While Australia are currently in Zimbabwe for three ODIs, Cummins will be joining the team in South Africa for the one-dayers before the Tests begin on October 9.

(With IANS Inputs)

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