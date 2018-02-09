Watch: Wicketkeeper Misses Easy Stumping Chance, Gets Death Stare From Bowler

The game of cricket has witnessed many hilarious and bizarre incidents which is what makes it interesting and gripping. From fielders taking stunning catches to batsmen failing to hit the simplest of balls out of the ground, cricket makes for an unpredictable game. One such incident occurred during the Hong Kong T20 Blitz 2018, when the wicketkeeper of Hong Kong Island United Zeeshan Ali missed the easiest of stumping chances in a match. In the seventh over of the game, City Kataik's Anshuman Rath, on 20, danced down the wicket to hit spinner Ehsan Khan for a six but completely missed the ball. With the batsman well out of the crease, wicketkeeper Ali failed to collect the ball thrice and then finally dislodged the stumps with the ball not in his hands.

In a video uploaded by the Twitter handle of Hong Kong T20 Blitz, the keeper could be seen frantically trying to collect the ball which led to the stumping disaster and gave the batsman a life. Rath later went on to score 35 off 22 balls, including four boundaries and two sixes and also shared an opening partnership of 100 runs with Kyle Coetzer. Incidentally, Rath was sent back to the pavilion by Ehsan in the 11th over of the game.

Oops! @HKI_United's Zeeshan Ali lets the ball slip through his fingers to give Anshy Rath a lucky escape! pic.twitter.com/KRMKqRvcj8 — Hong Kong T20 Blitz (@HKT20Blitz) February 7, 2018

City Kaitak posted a competitive target of 195 for four, which saw Coetzer score his maiden T20 century off 65 balls with the help of 13 boundaries and three maximums.