Watch: Sri Lankan Cricketer Posts Video Of Washing Hands, Taken To Task By Twitterati

The spread of the coronavirus pandemic continues unabated with new cases increasing across the world everyday. A few days ago, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had launched the 'Safehands' challenge to promote the power of clean hands to fight the coronavirus . The WHO has asked individuals to join the challenge and share videos of washing hands. Sri Lankan cricketer Kusal Mendis posted a video of him washing his hands, and was praised for taking up the initiative to spread the word. However, a few Twitter users noticed that the Sri Lankan cricketer had left the tap open while he applied soap on his hands.

Many urged the Sri Lankan batsman to not waste water and close the tap while rinsing his hands.

1st thing save water... dont open the tap when u r busy with your hand... — Subhra (@nayaksubhra1995) March 20, 2020

Most importantly. Close the tap while scrubbing your hands! That's precious water being wasted for 20 seconds. Sigh! — Mihiri Wikramanayake (@mihiri33) March 20, 2020

dont waste water too... — Ran (@Ran73436918) March 19, 2020

Don't waste water while you are washing hands. — Sacheezz (@Chooty_Nangi) March 19, 2020

Close the tap when not in use ?? — Kirrrthiga (@kirrrthiga) March 19, 2020

@LloydFernando11 kept that water running but he clean tho ! — Blessie on Radio (@blessie_k) March 19, 2020

Wasting soo much water bruh! Tf! — Yashas0510 (@IMF_Killshot) March 19, 2020

Don't you see water running without any use. — Zameer (@Z4meer) March 19, 2020

please stop wasting water Sir. — Sabir Hussain (@SabirHu42858713) March 19, 2020

Don't waste water while washing your hand... — Master Ajmal () (@Ajmal5230) March 19, 2020

Hello Kusal bro,



You are wasting water for 20 second please turn the tap off while you are still rubbing with soap — Mohsin Mansuri (@mohsinlovtabbu1) March 19, 2020

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli had requested all the citizens of the country to follow the safety measures implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his tweet, Virat Kohli wrote that "we need to be alert, attentive and aware" in the wake of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

"Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji. #IndiaFightsCorona," Kohli's tweet read.

PM Modi on Thursday urged the people of the country to opt for a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Most of the sporting events around the world have either been delayed or cancelled as the coronavirus cases continue to rise.

The Indian cricket team's most recent ODI series against South Africa was aborted to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Moreover, the BCCI delayed the start of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) amid mounting anxiety in India over the coronavirus pandemic.

The start of the IPL has been put back from March 29 until April 15 "as a precautionary measure" over the coronavirus, the Indian cricket board said.