Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up three wickets in an over to help his team beat West Indies by nine runs in the second T20I and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Afridi dismissed Hayden Walsh, Dominic Drakes and Odean Smith in the 17th over of West Indies' chase on Tuesday at the National Sport Stadium in Karachi. The left-arm seamer finished with figures of 3 for 26 from his four overs as Pakistan continued their dream run in T20Is this year.

Afridi got Smith for 12 in the first ball of the 17th over. He got help from Asif Ali, who took a fine diving catch at the square-leg boundary. It was a fuller length delivery on the pads. Smith flicked it nicely but did not have enough to get it over the ropes.

In the fourth delivery of that over, Afridi got one to just hold its line and find the outside edge of Drakes' bat, who was dismissed for a golden duck.

In the very next ball, the left-armer castled Hayden Walsh with a yorker to complete his three wickets.

Watch the video of his three wickets in the same over here:

New ball or old, name a better T20 fast bowler - we will wait!@iShaheenAfridi takes three in the 17th over pic.twitter.com/DMOzQxNB7v — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 14, 2021

Chasing 173, West Indies lost Shai Hope (1) and Shamarh Brooks (10) with just 31 runs on the board. Brandon King and skipper Nicholas Pooran then got together at the crease to retrieve the innings for the visitors. Both batters put on 54 runs for the third wicket, before Pooran (26) was scalped by Mohammad Nawaz with Windies needing 88 runs to win from 54 balls.

King finally departed in the 16th over after playing a knock of 67 and West Indies were left in a spot of bother, needing 55 to win from 28 balls. The visitors kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and in the end, Pakistan registered a win.

Earlier, a collective batting effort saw Pakistan posting 172/8 in the allotted twenty overs. Opting to bat, Pakistan got off to a bad start as the hosts lost skipper Babar Azam (7) in the third over of the innings. Fakhar Zaman (10) also failed to leave a mark with the bat as he was sent back to the pavilion by Akeal Hosein.

Mohammad Rizwan and Haider Ali then put on 48 runs for the third wicket to revive the Pakistan innings but as soon as the hosts started to gain an upper hand, Rizwan (38) and Ali (31) were dismissed by Smith in quick succession, reducing Pakistan to 109/4 in the 14th over.

Promoted

In the end, Shadab Khan played a cameo of 28 off just 12 balls as Pakistan posted 172/8 in the allotted twenty overs.

(With ANI inputs)