Watch: Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan Dance To FIFA World Cup 2018 Official Anthem

Ahead of the stern overseas test against England, star India team all-rounder Hardik Pandya and opener Shikhar Dhawan , known for their flamboyance on and off the field, were caught grooving to the FIFA World Cup 2018 Official Anthem -- 'Live It Up'. Pandya will be the key for the visiting India to get runs or finish off the innings in the middle-order along with his medium-pace bowling, which could be vital to get crucial wickets. Meanwhile, Dhawan will take command of the opening for Indian batting and try to get them off to flying starts against hosts England. Virat Kohli-led India will begin their campaign on June 3 at the Old Trafford in Manchester in the first of three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series.

The track features Hollywood legend Will Smith, Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi and has been produced Diplo. "Me & jatta caught in action. We love dancing & singing. ?? ?? @SDhawan25," Hardik Pandya tweeted with a video in which both the team-mates are seen to enjoy their time away from the field.

Me & jatta caught in action. We love dancing & singing. ?? ?? @SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/P4vqsuxUVh — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 1, 2018

Earlier, India whitewashed minnows Ireland 2-0 in the T20Is series. However, the loss of their death-over specialist Jasprit Bumrah with a thumb injury has been a major concern for the visiting side.

The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) on Sunday named Deepak Chahar as replacement for Bumrah while Washington Sundar, who was also ruled out, made way for Krunal Pandya in India's T20 squad for the upcoming series against England. Sundar suffered an injury to his right ankle during India's training session at the Malahide Cricket Club, Dublin on June 26.

England and India have played 11 T20Is between them. England lead the head-to-head contest over India with six wins to their name as compared to five for the latter.

The hosts will also be bolstered from their previous performance at home against Australia, which saw them whitewash the Kangaroos 5-0 in the One-day International (ODI) series.

However, in an early injury blow to England ahead of the crucial India series, all-rounder Dawid Malan has been called-up on Saturday as cover for injured medium-pacer Tom Curran for the Twenty20 International (T20I) opener.

Top-order batsman Malan has played five T20Is for England, scoring 250 runs at a strike rate of 150.6. He also has a single wicket to his name, though the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) spokesperson confirmed Curran is expected to be fit for the second and third matches in the series, in Cardiff on Friday and Bristol on Sunday.