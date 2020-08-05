Cat-like reflexes is an adjective which is generally used to describe sportspersons with remarkable flexibility and agility. However, many people still wonder why and how, off all the animals, cats became the trademark of flexibility and agility. Well to get your answer you don't have to look any further than the video shared by former Australia cricketer Dean Jones. The cricketer-turned-commentator tweeted a video of a cat showcasing awesome reflexes and pulling off catches for fun, by timing its jump to perfection -- something which some of the well-established fielders fail to do on certain occasions. In the video, the cat is presented with the same challenge on three occasions and it comes out with flying colours on each occasion.

While sharing the video, Jones observed that he has seen worst fielders.

"I have seen worst fielders I can assure you! #whatacatch #gothim," Dean Jones captioned the video, which generated more than 8 lakh views on the micro-blogging site.

Here's the video:

I have seen worst fielders I can assure you! #whatacatch #gothim pic.twitter.com/qnP0YpPADO — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) August 4, 2020

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle was also mighty impressed by the superb reflexes of the pet animal, especially the way it pulled off the second catch. "That second catch!" Bhogle responded to the video.

Impressed by the video, some Chelsea and Manchester United fans even joked that it has all the traits to replace their current goalkeepers Kepa Arrizabalaga and David de Gea, who disappointed every one with some of their mistakes, which costed their respective teams dearly.

What about de gea's replacement? — Nongthombam Siddhartha (@SidwithoutH) August 5, 2020

A fan was so impressed that he likened the cat to former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes -- who is regarded as the best fielder to have ever played the game of cricket.