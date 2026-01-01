In one of the bizarre incidents, Australia players Ashton Agar and Aaron Hardie pushed an Uber car to make it to the stadium for their side Perth Scorchers' Big Bash League game against Sydney Thunder on December 30. The two took the cab with their Scorchers teammates Laurie Evans and Mahli Beardman to Sydney Showground Stadium - the venue for the match. Midway during the ride, the car broke down, leaving them stranded. All four players got down and pushed the vehicle to the side of the road. They made it to the stadium later.

The incident was discussed during broadcast when Perth Scorchers were fielding in the game against Sydney Thunder.

"One of our viewers has sent us a message, suggesting that you made it to the ground today in very strange circumstances. Is this true?" Laurie Evans was asked by the commentators in a funny interaction.

Evans, who was fielding with his earpiece connected, replied, "We took an Uber, but unfortunately it broke down, so we had to give them a hand to the side of the road. It was a different way of arriving, but it was good fun."

The commentator followed up with, "Our viewers said that you were physically pushing the Uber."

To this, Evans said, "Yeah, there were four of us. There was me, Hards (Aaron Hardie), Mahli (Beardman), and who was the other one? Oh, Ashton Agar."

Talking about the match, Perth Scorchers outplayed Sydney Thunder by a margin of 71 runs. Batting first, the Ashton Turner-led side posted 202 for 8 in the stipulated 20 overs. Captain Turner scored 99 not out off 41 balls with the help of eight fours and as many sixes. In reply, the Thunder were bowled out for 131 in 17.3 overs.

Ashton Turner was adjudged the Player of the Match. "Yeah, you're right, I think this is a condensed tournament now. We've got 10 games, which puts a bit more weight on every night we play, and we've lost a couple of tight ones the last couple of games. So to fall on the right side of the ledger, it's really satisfying tonight, and hopefully we can grab a bit of momentum with that," the match-winner said at the end of the contest.

"Tonight was probably the first night that we sort of put the batting and bowling together, which is nice. We've done parts of the game really well at different times throughout this tournament, but I think we've got a pretty good recipe for success, given that performance tonight, and hopefully we can take that to Hobart in a couple of days' time. Yeah, absolutely. I mean, our ambition is to play finals cricket and win trophies, we make no qualms of that," he added.