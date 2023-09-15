Heinrich Klaasen slammed 174 off 83 balls to lead a South African batting assault against Australia in the fourth one-day international at SuperSport Park on Friday. Klaasen shared an extraordinary fifth wicket partnership of 222 off only 94 balls with David Miller (82 not out) as South Africa piled up 416 for five, their fifth-highest total in one-day internationals. Klaasen struck 13 fours and 13 sixes before being caught on the boundary off the last ball of the innings. A run spree of such magnitude did not seem likely as accurate Australian bowling and a slower than usual Centurion pitch saw South Africa make relatively sedate progress on a ground known for high scoring.

All 13 sixes From Heinrich Klaasen's 2 Extraordinary 178 pic.twitter.com/D12RkplnEv — Shivani (@shivani__D) September 15, 2023

At the second drinks break, the total was 157 for three off 32 overs.

The acceleration started with a stand of 74 off 57 balls between Rassie van der Dussen (62) and Klaasen.

It went into over-drive when the left-handed Miller joined Klaasen and hit the second ball he faced, from leg-spinner Adam Zampa, for six.

What an innings, Heinrich Klaasen , first 25 balls 24 runs, next 58 balls 150.



The best hitting i have seen in a long long time. #AUSvsSA pic.twitter.com/wQQ5Ky79Sm — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 15, 2023

Miller's 82 not out came from 45 balls and included five sixes and six fours.

Zampa was hammered for 113 runs off his 10 overs, Marcus Stoinis conceded 81 runs and Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Ellis went for 79 apiece.

It is a must-win game for South Africa, with Australia leading the five-match series 2-1.

