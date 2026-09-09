The Pakistan cricket team might be at its all-time low. The problems in the entire country's cricketing system go so deep that even greats of the game like Wasim Akram are struggling to identify and fix the core problem. As Pakistan take on England in the third Test of the 3-match series at Edgbaston, Akram wouldn't be surprised if the team goes on to lose this match too and complete the assignment with England securing a 3-0 sweep. However, the legendary pacer doesn't think problems are just with the players or with the board. For him, two hands are required for a clap.

Akram admitted that the mentality of certain players in the Pakistan team is adding to the problems. "But in Pakistan we have a saying: 'You can only clap with two hands'," he was quoted as saying by The Athletic.

While Akram does have sympathy with the situation Pakistan cricket finds itself in at the moment, he isn't surprised by the results on the field.

"I knew before the series we were going to lose 3-0 to England," he said. "Our batting is struggling, our bowling is below average and our fielding is worse. It's not rocket science."

Just as has been the case with other Pakistani legends, Akram has been asked multiple times if he can do something to revive cricketing standards in the country. However, for him, the problem is too big to be resolved by his effort alone.

"I get asked all the time, 'Can you do something to help Pakistan cricket?' But the issues are a lot deeper. These are the top players, there's nothing else there. The systems aren't there below that. The first-class structure domestically has been all over the place the last few years and there's no consistency, no patience.

"That dribbles down to the fans, too. They see the team lose and they want to rip it all up, too. We've done that so many times and now there is nothing really left," he said.

Pakistan are set to field multiple debutants as the team faces England in the third and final Test at Edgbaston, starting Wednesday.

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