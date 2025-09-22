India and Pakistan squared off for the second time in the Asia Cup 2025 in the Super Four stage on Sunday. In an action-packed match, there was no lack of big moments or drama. Legendary former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram was left speechless by the non-stop action at one stage, and expressed his bafflement at the decision-making shown by Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz while facing India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the 19th over. Nawaz ultimately got run out after a lapse in concentration.

While the first ball of the 19th over was a wide, Nawaz managed only one run off the following two deliveries.

On the third ball of the over, however, Nawaz appeared to lose focus completely, advancing out of his crease in a lackadaisical manner and failing to ground his bat on time as a direct hit came in from the field.

Nawaz ultimately fell short of his ground and had to walk back at a crucial stage, having played a near run-a-ball knock (21 runs off 19 balls).

The next batter, Faheem Ashraf, smashed a maximum against Bumrah on the very first ball that he faced, before getting dropped by Shubman Gill right after.

"What an over he (Bumrah) has bowled! Wide ball, dot ball, single, wicket, a single then a six, and a run out in between as well. I am speechless with the presence of mind as far Nawaz is concerned," Akram stated on commentary.

In general, it was a rare off day for Bumrah, as he conceded 45 runs in his four overs without taking a single wicket.

Akram later provided a reality check about Pakistan.

"This is a message to my countrymen. Pakistan is my team, but if they don't play well, I won't praise them. We have to accept the reality. There is no point in lying," Akram said on Sony Sports.