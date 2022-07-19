Washington Sundar is all set to make his Lancashire debut after he was named in Glen Chapple's 13-man squad to face Northamptonshire in the County Championship. Washington arrived in Manchester over the weekend and travelled to Wantage Road with his new teammates before training ahead of the Division One clash which starts tomorrow. "The 22-year-old all-rounder, who bowls off-spin, will also be available for the whole Royal London One-Day Cup competition, which begins on August 2," Lancashire cricket said in an official statement.

The (@CountyChamp) boys are back in town! @Sundarwashi5 comes straight into the squad to travel away to @NorthantsCCC tomorrow! 🇮🇳



Read more below



#RedRoseTogether | @mistoriagroup — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) July 18, 2022

Fresh from taking four wickets in the Vitality Blast final against Hampshire Hawks, leg-spinner Matt Parkinson returns to the red ball squad after missing the draw against Somerset whilst on international duty with England.

Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone and Phil Salt are all with England for the white ball series against South Africa. Saqib Mahmood, who signed a new contract on Tuesday, remains out injured with a back stress fracture.

Promoted

Lancashire Cricket squad to face Northamptonshire:

Dane Vilas, Tom Bailey, George Balderson, Josh Bohannon, Steven Croft, Keaton Jennings, Rob Jones, Jack Morley, Matt Parkinson, Washington Sundar, Luke Wells, Will Williams and Luke Wood.