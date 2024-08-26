Former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis has been recruited as one of the mentors of the five Champions Cup sides on a three-year contract. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released an official statement on Monday to confirm that Younis, alongside Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik, will serve as mentors in the Champions Cup, which will kick off in Faisalabad from September 12. "Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis were today confirmed as mentors of the five Champions Cup sides on three-year contracts following a transparent and robust recruitment process. Names of their sides and squads will be confirmed in due course," PCB said in a statement.

Before his appointment as a mentor in Pakistan's new domestic competition, Younis served as the advisor to the PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, on cricket affairs. According to ESPNcricinfo, following Younis' appointment, his stint as the advisor ended in less than a month's time.

In July, ESPNcricinfo also reported that Younis was set to be appointed in a key role at PCB to assist Naqvi in making cricketing decisions. However, according to ESPNcricinfo, following the latest developments, it is suggested that both parties feel Younis would be better suited to a team-building role.

The five Champions Cup side mentors have played 1,621 international matches, scoring a total of 32,780 runs and taking 1,503 wickets between them.

Sarfaraz and Shoaib are two-time ICC Event winners, Misbah is a one-time ICC Event winner and ACC Asia Cup 2012 winning captain, while Saqlain and Waqar were members of the side that played in the 1999 World Cup final.

"I am pleased to welcome five exceptional champions as mentors for the Champions Cup teams. These individuals bring a wealth of cricketing experience, knowledge and expertise, which, combined with their passion for the game we all love, will help the Pakistan Cricket Board identify, develop and nurture the next generation of cricketers across all formats. This initiative will not only benefit the Pakistan men's cricket team but also help bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket," Naqvi said in a statement released by PCB.

"These five mentors will play a pivotal role in the development and progression of our emerging cricketers. They will guide strategic planning and team-building processes, while also providing support in leadership and personal development. The PCB is committed to strengthening Pakistan's cricket through a robust domestic structure that offers a clear and competitive pathway for all cricketers. The most talented and skilled players will advance through the ranks to represent Pakistan at the highest level," he added.

