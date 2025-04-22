The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday officially announced that the iconic Wankhede Stadium will host Season 3 of the highly anticipated T20 Mumbai League 2025. The league, among India's top domestic T20 franchise tournaments, marks its return with Season 3 all set to get underway from May 26 to June 8, as per the MCA press release. The T20 Mumbai League provides a competitive platform for emerging talent, aiming to discover the next generation of cricketing stars. In its previous two editions, the league has witnessed the rise of players like Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, Shams Mulani among others -- setting new benchmarks in India's domestic T20 landscape.

In a special gesture, the MCA will invite underprivileged children and students from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools to attend the matches, giving them access to the thrilling action across the 14-day tournament featuring eight teams.

"The T20 Mumbai League has been a game-changer not just for cricket in the city, but also for Indian cricket. The last two editions saw several players impress with remarkable performances and make their mark on the national stage. Watching star players live is incredibly inspiring for the next generation, and we want to use this opportunity to bring underprivileged children and BMC school students to the stadium, encouraging them to get inspired and dream big," said MCA President Ajinkya Naik as quoted by a press release.

"Wankhede Stadium is the pride of Mumbai and one of the most iconic cricket venues in the world. It has witnessed countless unforgettable moments in both domestic and international cricket. The stadium's electrifying atmosphere makes it the ideal stage for Season 3. The response from fans in the previous editions was overwhelming, and we look forward to seeing even more fans in the stands this year as we promise to deliver thrilling action," commented MCA Secretary Abhay Hadap.

Recently, the MCA unveiled India's captain and Mumbai's very own Rohit Sharma as the official face of Season 3, adding star power to the tournament's return. Season 3 has already seen over 2,800 player registrations, reflecting the enthusiasm and anticipation within Mumbai's cricketing community.

The tournament will continue to feature eight franchises: North Mumbai Panthers, ARCS Andheri, Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, Namo Bandra Blasters, Eagle Thane Strikers, and Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs, along with two new teams, Mumbai Falcons and Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)