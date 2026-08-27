Trichy Grand Cholas didn't know what hit them. Before they could even wrap their heads around what was going on in a 184-run chase against VIDA Kovai Kings in a Tamil Nadu Premier League Qualifier 2 match on Wednesday, three of their batters were back in the pavilion. Pacer K Deeban Lingesh was the wrecker-in-chief as he scalped K Rajkumar, S Shyam Sundar and Jagannathan Kaushik. All of them were dismissed for 0. It was one of the rare occasions when three wickets fell off the first three balls of a T20 innings. There were two more golden ducks in the innings, with Manimaran Siddharth removing Jafar Jamal and R Divakar dismissing Athisayaraj Davidson.

Trichy Grand Cholas were bowled out for 99, with Siddharth picking up a four-wicket haul. The feat made Deeban Lingesh the first bowler in TNPL history to claim a golden hat-trick.

! Deeban Lingesh becomes the first bowler to take a hat-trick in the Shriram Capital TNPL 2026!



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Book your tickets now on the District by Zomato app.#TNPL10 #TNPL2026… pic.twitter.com/Ai60QB31YB — TNPL (@TNPremierLeague) August 26, 2026

With the victory, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans booked their place in the TNPL 2026 final and will now face Madurai Panthers in the title clash at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on August 28.

Reflecting on the win, Trichy Grand Cholas captain Shahrukh Khan said, "We were scoring at around 10 runs per over until the seventh over, but their death bowling was exceptional and we couldn't accelerate at the end. Our openers gave us a sensational start and laid a strong platform. We've played knockout games for the last four or five matches, so the team is accustomed to the pressure and knows the importance of keeping things simple. Playing at Chepauk is always special, as we've grown up playing and training here. I'm very happy to have contributed with the bat."

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