VVS Laxman, former India batter and current head of the BCCI Centre of Excellence, reflected on the 25th anniversary of the iconic fourth day of the historic India vs Australia Eden Gardens Test of 2001, a match remembered for producing one of cricket's most extraordinary turnarounds. On March 14, 2001, India were staring at a crushing defeat on home soil. Having already suffered a heavy loss in the opening Test of the series, the hosts were made to follow on in the second match at the Eden Gardens.

When play began on the fourth morning in Kolkata, the situation looked bleak for India. The scoreboard read 254 for 4 in their second innings, which effectively meant they were still 20 runs behind with six wickets remaining. Australia appeared firmly in control and defeat seemed almost certain.

However, Laxman produced a performance for the ages. Already batting on 109 overnight, the stylish right-hander launched into a masterclass that turned the match on its head. By stumps, he had surged to an incredible 275 not out, scripting what is widely regarded as one of the finest innings in Indian Test history.

25 years ago at Eden Gardens Rahul and I shared a partnership that will forever remain special. In a moment when the game looked beyond us we chose belief, patience and resilience. That stand was not just about runs but was about trust, teamwork and fighting for every session.... pic.twitter.com/KHlge77Q1g — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 14, 2026

At the other end, Dravid played the perfect supporting role. Resuming on just seven runs, he crafted a monumental 155, forming a legendary partnership with Laxman that ultimately changed the course of the Test and secured its place in cricket folklore.

“25 years ago at Eden Gardens Rahul and I shared a partnership that will forever remain special. In a moment when the game looked beyond us we chose belief, patience and resilience. That stand was not just about runs but was about trust, teamwork and fighting for every session. Grateful to have shared that journey with Rahul and to be part of a Test that reminded us all that in cricket comebacks are always possible,” Laxman wrote on X while sharing a picture of him and Dravid.

Laxman was eventually dismissed for a magnificent 281, which at the time stood as the highest individual Test score by an Indian batter. His partner at the crease, Dravid, also produced a marathon effort before being run out for 180, after which India declared their second innings at a commanding 657/7.

Set a daunting target, Australia faltered in the fourth innings and were bowled out for just 212. Harbhajan Singh starred with the ball, claiming six wickets to seal a remarkable victory for India.

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