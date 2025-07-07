A call to the next generation was made in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 auction, as the son of legendary India opener Virender Sehwag and the nephew of star India batter Virat Kohli were bought. Sehwag's older son, Aaryavir, was bought for a handsome fee of Rs 8 lakh by Central Delhi Kings. At the age of 18, Sehwag's son is part of the Delhi under 19-cricket team. On the other hand, Kohli's nephew, incidentally also named Aryaveer, was picked up for Rs 1 lakh by DPL 2024 runners-up South Delhi Superstarz.

Aaryavir Sehwag, also a powerful opener like his father, drew in a bidding war from multiple teams, with Central Delhi Kings ultimately getting him.

On the other hand, Kohli's nephew Aryaveer, a leg-spinner, was picked up by South Delhi Superstarz, who will be led by Delhi Ranji Trophy captain and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star Ayush Badoni.

Meanwhile, it was pacer Simarjeet Singh who became the costliest player of the DPL 2025 auction. Central Delhi Kings did not hesitate to splash big on the fast bowler, signing him for Rs 39 lakh.

Shortly behind Simarjeet, it was mystery spinner Digvesh Singh who got the second-highest bid. Digvesh was purchased for Rs 38 lakh by South Delhi Superstarz.

Purani Dilli 6, the semi-finalist of the 2024 edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL), had officially announced the retention of star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for the upcoming season, retaining him as their marquee player ahead of the auction.

Purani Dilli 6 had a decent campaign in DPL 2024, showcasing solid performances throughout the league stage. However, their journey was cut short in unfortunate circumstances as the semi-final clash was called off due to rain. With Pant continuing to anchor the squad, the team is expected to build a more competitive unit heading into the 2025 season.

Expressing his excitement, Pant said, "The DPL serves as an excellent platform for young talent to showcase their skills and much credit is due to Rohan Jaitley and the DDCA for successfully organising this league. Many players from across the country have emerged and developed through the opportunities provided by the DPL, such as Digvesh Rathi and Priyansh Arya, among others."

"Purani Dilli 6 truly feels like home, fueled by the vibrant energy of the Delhi fans and an unparalleled hunger to win. Following a promising season last year, our determination to succeed has only intensified, and we are optimistic about returning even stronger this year," Pant added.